By-Election Result 2022: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners- Mainpuri, Kurhani, Rampur

By-Election Result 2022 Winner List: December Bypoll 2022 is especially in focus because of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that was previously represented by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

By Ashita Singh
Thu, 08 Dec 2022 09:59 AM IST
Minute Read
By-Election Result 2022: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners- Mainpuri, Kurhani, Rampur

The counting of votes for the By-Elections 2022 began on Thursday morning for Mainpuri parliamentary constituency and six Assembly seats. The Assembly seats where by-polls were held are Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Padampur in Odisha, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh.

This Bypoll 2022 is especially in focus because of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that was previously represented by Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

While, on Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats, there is a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The bypoll in the two seats was necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified due to their conviction.

In the Rampur Sadar assembly segment, the BJP has fielded Akash Saxena, the son of former party legislator Shiv Bahadur Saxena, against Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja, while, in Khatauli, the fight is between Vikram Singh Saini's wife Rajkumari Saini and Madan Bhaiya of the RLD.

Bypoll Election Result 2022: Full List Of Winners Constituency-Wise

Mainpuri Lok Sabha Bypoll – SP's Dimple Yadav in lead

Rampur Bypoll Result –  Akash Saxena (Honey) is in lead

Khatauli Bypoll Result – Madan Bhaiya from RLD is in lead

Sardarshahar Bypoll Result – Anil Kumar Sharma from BJP in Lead 

Padampur Bypoll Result –  BJP's Pradeep Purohit in Lead

Kurhani Bypoll Result – BJP's Kedar Prasad Gupta in Lead

Bhanupratappur Bypoll Result – BJP's Brahmanand Netam Leading

Related Reads
