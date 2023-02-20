bvr-subrahmanyam-appointed-niti-aayog-ceo-as-parameswaran-lyer-shifts-to-world-bank

The Central government on Monday appointed BVR Subrahmanyam as the CEO of NITI Aayog. Before being appointed as the CEO of NITI Aayog, he was the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and was one of the most important figures in the state bureaucracy. According to a Personnel Ministry order, the committee approved his appointment for two years from the date he assumed charge of the post.

The incumbent, Parameswaran Iyer, has moved to the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, for a tenure of three years as an executive director. He will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1988 batch who has been repatriated to his cadre state of Haryana.

Iyer took over as CEO of NITI Aayog on July 1, 2022, and stayed for less than eight months. A civil servant, Iyer led the Swachh Bharat Mission of the government in 2014. He had taken voluntary retirement from the services in 2009 and joined the World Bank in its water and sanitation initiatives.

Sybrahmanyam is a 1988 batch IAS officer, who retired as the Commerce Secretary on September 30, 2022. He belonged to the Chattisgarh cadre and is an expert in internal security. He had also served as Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chattisgarh before he was sent to Jammu and Kashmir after the governor's rules were imposed in the region in June last year. From 2004 to 2008, he worked as the private secretary to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He joined the Prime Minister's Office after a stint with the World Bank in 2012 and continued in Narendra Modi's PMO before moving back to his state cadre in Chhatisgarh.

According to the Indian Express, a few officers said that he was kept in the loop ahead of the Centre's decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the states into two separate Union Territories. It is considered that his grip on the bureaucracy is very good.