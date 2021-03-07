He also informed that a decision has been taken to make available 75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centres in the country.

New Delhi | Agencies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually dedicated the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong and said that the central government aims to open 10,000 such centres to help poor and middle-class families.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, PM Modi said that this scheme is helping to provide cheap medicines to the citizens living in tribal areas in the Northeast and the mountainous areas.

"Janaushadhi scheme is supporting poor and middle-class families. This scheme is becoming a medium of service and employment. At Janaushadhi Kendras, people are getting affordable medicines and youth are getting employment there. Rs 2.5 sanitary pads are being made available to girls at Janaushadhi Kendras. More than 11,000 crore sanitary napkins have been sold at Janaushadhi Kendras," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that more than 1,000 Janaushadhi Kendras are being run by women while adding that the Janaushadhi scheme is empowering self-reliance among women. He also informed that a decision has been taken to make available 75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centres in the country.

"Janaushadhi centres are helping people from poor and middle-class families save around Rs 3,600 crores annually. With an aim to expand the Janaushadhi scheme, the incentive of these centres has been increased from Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs. Besides this, an additional incentive of Rs 2 lakhs is being given to Dalits, tribals, women and people of the Northeast. This money helps them to make their store and purchase the required furniture," he said.

"This scheme has opened new possibilities in the pharma sector. Today demand for Made in India medicines and surgical have increased. With this, the production is also increasing. It is generating new employment opportunities. Now a decision has been taken to make available 75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centres in the country," he added.

The Prime Minister said that the government is highly focused on developing infrastructure to provide affordable and effective treatment to all.

"For a long time, in the government's thinking of the country, health was considered to be the only subject of disease and treatment. But the subject of health is not just limited to disease and treatment, but it affects the entire economic and social fabric of the country," he said.

"The effort of the government today is that no one should be deprived of the benefits of medical science. The treatment should be cheap, accessible, be for the public, with this thinking, policies and programs are being made today," he added.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499, with all districts of the country covered. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs. 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.

In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, an entire week from March 1-7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi'. The last day of the week- March 7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'.

