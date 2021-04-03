Coronavirus Vaccination: The woman had gone to the Marhauli PHC on Thursday to receive the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the nurse administered her two shots of the vaccine.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Coronavirus vaccination is in full swing in India with the government urging people to get inoculated as soon as possible to break the chain of the deadly infection. Amid this, a shocking incident of carelessness has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where a woman was given two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a primary health centre (PHC) in the Akbarpur area of the city.

The woman, who has been identified as Kamlesh Kumari, had gone to the Marhauli PHC on Thursday to receive the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), identified as Archana, administered Kumari two shots of the vaccine.

Kumari's family, as reported by news agency PTI, have alleged that the "nurse was on a phone call" when she mistakenly administered two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The family allege that the nurse even reprimanded Kumari when she tried to ask about the two shots given to her.

Kumari has now developed mild swelling in her hand but has shown no serious symptoms, the family said.

Meanwhile, a probe has been ordered by District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh who has asked the officials to submit a fact-finding report about the incident. Singh, quoted by PTI, said that comments over the incident will be made only after findings based on the inquiry.

Meanwhile, coronavirus is in full swing in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that more than seven crore people have been administered coronavirus vaccine doses so far.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged 45 and above from April 1.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma