New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Seven people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a truck in the Kokrajhar district of Assam on Sunday. News 18 reported that the incident took place on National Highway 17 in the Bogribari area of the district.

The injured have been admitted to the Dhuburi Medical College for treatment.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

In a separate incident, five people were killed and six others sustained injuries in a collision between a tempo and a truck in the Chitragurda district of Karnataka on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place near the BJ Halli area of the district. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

