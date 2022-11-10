3 Killed, 17 Injured In Bus Collision On Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

Samba accident: The officials said the incident took place due to overspeeding during an overtake attempt that led to the fatal accident on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 10 Nov 2022 08:15 AM IST
Minute Read
ANI image

AT LEAST three people were killed while 17 others were injured, after two buses collided in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Wednesday (November 9) evening. Out of 17 people, seven have been referred to other hospitals as they received multiple injuries, officials said. 

The incident took place on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak due to overspeeding during an overtake attempt. One bus was Saharanpur-bound while the other was travelling towards Kathua district, officials said.

According to officials, a woman and her daughter were also among the deceased. “17 injured, 3 including a 13-year-old girl killed. At least 7 have been referred to other hospitals as they received multiple injuries,” Dr Bharat Bhushan, Medical officer of Samba district hospital said, ANI quoted.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, the district administration has announced compensation amounts of Rs 1 lakh apiece for the surviving family members of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for seriously injured people, and Rs 10,000 for those who had suffered minor injuries.

Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Samba. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance," he said in a tweet.

