New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least six people were killed and 44 others sustained injuries after a bus packed with wedding guests crashed into a house after losing control in the Kasaragod district of Kerala on Sunday. 70 people from Karnataka were travelling in the bus at the time the incident took place in the Panathoor area in the Rajapuram district of the said district.

Of the 44 people injured, 33 people are undergoing treatment at the Kanhangad district hospital. Of the six casualties, five died at the Kutankal Taluk Hospital while one succumbed to injuries at the Kanhangad district hospital, news agency ANI reported, quoting district collector.

The incident occurred when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle while climbing down the hill and fell onto a house at around 11:30 am. The house was inhabited at the time the incident took place, news agency PTI reported. Police, fire, and rescue services personnel were rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja