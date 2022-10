DGP Ashok Kumar speaks to media on the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

A BUS carrying 45 to 50 people fell into a 500-metre gorge in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The incident took place on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village.

So far, six people have been rescued and sent to the hospital, news agency ANI quoted DGP Ashok Kumar as saying.

Circle Officer Sadar Premlal Tamta said that police from Dhumakote police station and Rikhnikhal police station was being rushed to the spot.

More details to follow.