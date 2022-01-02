New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Promising further actions by the authorities, Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the GitHub user behind the 'Bulli Bai' app has been blocked, adding that the police and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) are investigating the matter.

"GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action," he tweeted.

This comes hours after a controversy erupted after hundreds of photos of Muslim women were uploaded on an app called 'Bulli Bai' using hosting platform GitHub, claimed Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Sena MP said that she has raised the matter with Mumbai Police, demanding strict action from the authorities. She also urged Vaishnaw to take "stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women through sulli deals like platforms".

"Have spoken to @CPMumbaiPolice and DCP Crime Rashmi Karandikar ji. They will investigate this. Have also spoken to @DGPMaharashtra for intervention. Hoping those behind such misogynistic and sexist sites are apprehended," she tweeted.

Reacting to the development, the Mumbai Police said it has taken cognisance of the matter and that concerned officials have been asked to take action. It said that a probe has also been initiated by the cyber department.

Later, the Delhi Police said it has registered a first information report (FIR) on the bases of a complaint of a woman journalist alleging she is being targeted by an unidentified group of people using 'Bulli Bai' app.

Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter have been singled out and their photos are being displayed as Bulli Bai. A journalist, who is one of the women named in the app, said that Muslim women have had to start the year with a "sense of fear and disgust."

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma