Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive outrage over the 'cowardly' online harassment of Muslim women through the Bulli Bai app, the Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a woman from Uttarakhand who, according to the police, is the mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app. The Mumbai police will now present her before a magistrate in Uttarakhand to obtain the transit remand.

"A woman has been detained by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police in Uttarakhand. Seems like is the main mastermind behind the app. She will be presented before a court in Uttarakhand for transit remand. After obtaining the transit remand, she will be brought to Mumbai," said a police official as quoted by ANI.

The woman's arrest came a day after Mumbai Police detained 21-year-old civil engineering student Vishal Kumar from Bengaluru and brought him to Mumbai for questioning on Monday. He was later arrested on Tuesday after several hours of questioning, the police said.

"The detained woman and the arrested man became friends via social media site - Instagram. The racket behind the app includes many more people. Vishal changed his name on December 31. He took up a name related to the Sikh community," the police official said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Bandra court has sent Vishal Kumar to police custody till January 10.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform. On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case was registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan