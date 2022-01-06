New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Neeraj Bishnoi, the creator of the 'Bulli Bai' app on GitHub, from Assam. In a statement, the police said that 21-year-old Bishnoi is a resident of Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat and is a BTech student of Vellore Institute of Technology in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

"Neeraj Bishnoi, arrested from Assam by Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO team, is the main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app. He is being brought to Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) IFSO KPS Malhotra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The 'Bulli Bai' case has triggered massive outrage in India after 'doctored' photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded on the app without their consent. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police had arrested an engineering girl from Bengaluru in connection with the case. The girl who hails from Uttarakhand, the police said, is the mastermind behind the app.

The Mumbai Police, which filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' app on Monday, believes that more people could have need involved in this case.

"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We have apprehended these people from different places and some local authorities have given some versions about it, which I feel, was not required," said Nagrale while reacting to personal details of the accused.

"They were not aware of the details of the case. Generally, we don't speak about cases of other states," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma