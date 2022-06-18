Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In yet another heinous incident by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, a bullet-riddled body of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was found in the Pampore area of the Pulwama district, said officials on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir, who was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora. Officials suspect that Mir was attacked in Pampore's Samboora on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields last evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol," Kashmir Zone Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There has a rise in targeted attacks against police officials and minorities, especially Hindus, in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few months. Since May, nine targeted attacks, including the one on Sub-Inspector Mir, have taken place in the Valley.

This has led to a exodus of Hindus from the Valley, who have demanded that the government should relocate them and take strict actions against the terrorists.

"Kashmiri Pandits should be given shelter at one place and jobs should be given in the nearby areas along with security. Only then they will remain safe. It is naturally a targeted killing. Barging inside the office and looking out for him is a targeted killing. This is being done to stop them from returning to Kashmir again," a Kashmiri Hindu was quoted as saying by ANI.

With a rise in targeted attacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held multiple meetings with top officials, including National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha.

Shah has directed them to stop the targeted killing, take strict actions against terrorists, and ensure the safety of the minorities in the Valley.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma