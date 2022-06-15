Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was moved Mansa to Mohali in the early hours of Wednesday, a day after the Punjab Police got his seven-day remand in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi was moved to Mohali amidst heavy security. The gangster's convoy consisted of 50 Punjab Police personnel, two bulletproof vehicles, and 12 e*cort vehicles.

The police had earlier said that all routes through which Bishnoi would be transported would be videographed. This comes after his lawyer told the Punjab court that the gangster may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted.

"We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," Bishnoi's lawyer had said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Bishnoi is the key accused in the murder of late singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead outside his ancestral village in Punjab's Mansa. According to the Punjab Police, Bishnoi's custodial interrogation was necessary to crack the case.

"The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala via press conferences," it had said.

"The arrested accused also stated that they were in direct touch with Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. It is also pertinent to mention here that all the arrested accused are closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, and they have been involved together in multiple FIRs. The motive for the above said crime was found to be to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, in which there was an alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh, who is not absconding," it added.

Posted By: Anushka Vats