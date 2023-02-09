'Bullet Train Dream Project': Bombay HC Rejects Godrej & Boyce Plea Against Land Acquisition

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is a 'dream project of this country' and rejected a petition filed by Godrej & Boyce company challenging acquisition proceedings initiated by the Maharashtra government and the NHSRCL in Mumbai's Vikhroli area for the project.

A division of the bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and M M Sathaye mentioned that the bullet train project is of paramount importance adding that public interest would prevail over private interest.

"It is the paramount collective interest which would ultimately prevail. In the facts of this case, the private interest claimed by the petitioner does not prevail over the public interest which would subserve an infrastructural project of public importance which is a dream project of this country and first of its kind," the court observed, as per PTI.

"In our view the bullet train project is an infrastructural project of national importance, a large numbers of public would be benefited and would have saved other benefits for the betterment of this country," it said.

Reportedly, out of the total 508.17 kilometres of rail track between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, nearly 21 km is planned to be underground. One of the entry points to the underground tunnel falls on the land in Vikhroli (owned by Godrej).

The state government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) had claimed Godrej was delaying the whole project which was of collective interest.

The court also denied to accept Godrej's contention that the compensation was initially decided to be Rs 572 crore but was reduced to Rs 264 crore when the final award was passed.

"The compensation derived at the stage of private negotiation cannot be considered as final and binding since the said private negotiation had admittedly failed," HC said.

The authorities have informed High Court that the acquisition process of the complete line for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was complete except the land owned by Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited in Vikhroli area.

Since 2019, the court and the government have been engaged in a legal battle over who would own the property in Mumbai's Vikhroli neighbourhood that will be used for the bullet train project.

(With inputs from agency)