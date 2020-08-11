A 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Dadri was killed in a road accident while she was on her way to Bulandshahr to meet his relatives. Identified as Sudeeksha Bhaati, the teenager was allegedly eve teased and fell from her two-wheeler while being chased by unidentified boys, her family alleged.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Dadri was killed in a road accident while she was on her way to Bulandshahr to meet his relatives. Identified as Sudeeksha Bhati, the teenager was allegedly eve teased and fell from her two-wheeler while being chased by unidentified boys, her family alleged.

Bhati was a bright student and 2018 class 12th topper from Bulandshahr. Daughter of a tea seller, Bhati had scored 98 per cent in her class 12th examinations and was awarded a scholarship to study in the US. She victim was studying at Babson College, Wellesley, Massachusetts and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

The incident triggered a massive outrage on social media and took a political turn after BSP chief Mayawati condemned the incident and demanded action against the accused.

"The promising student Sudiksha Bhati, who was going on a bike with her uncle in Bulandshahr, lost her life due to the eve-teasers, which is extremely sad, embarrassing and highly condemnable," the BSP chief wrote on Twitter.

"How will daughters progress? BSP strongly demands that UP government should take strict legal action against the culprits immediately," she added.

Police deny family's allegations

The police, however, denied the family's allegations of harassment and said that the girl was going to his relative's place with her minor brother, who was riding the bike that hit another bike ahead of them after it stopped suddenly.

"The claim that his uncle was riding the bike is wrong. His brother, who is a minor, was riding the bike without wearing a helmet," district magistrate Ravindra Kumar said in a press conference.

The police said that her brother also didn't tell about the harassment incident in his first statement. He, however, said that as far as the allegations of harassment are concerned, the police will investigate the matter even as they look suspicious prima facie. "But we will investigate the harassment charge and are trying to get in touch with Sudeeksha’s family," he added.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma