The woman police official, who was posted in Bulandshahr, had allegedly committed suicide at her residence on January 1.

Bulandshahr | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against physical training instructor for allegedly assaulting a woman police official who was posted at the Anoopshahr police station in Bulandshahr district.

In its FIR, the UP Police said that the accused, who has been identified as Umesh Sharma, for allegedly assaulting the woman police official, spiking her tea, raping her, recording the act and blackmailing her. The FIR was filed by the victim's brother.

"An FIR has been registered against Sharma for abetment to suicide and blackmailing the woman police official. An investigation is underway," said circle officer Dibai Vandana Sharma, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

The woman police official, identified as Aarzu Panwar, was posted a sub-inspector in UP's Bulandshahr for the last two-and-a-half years. She allegedly committed suicide in her rented room on January 1.

The 30-year-old was a resident of Bhainswal village in Shamli district and had joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2015, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh while adding the she was residing on the third floor of a building in Nehruganj area of Bulandshahr.

When Pawar did not open her door on January 1, her landlord informed her family who then called up the local police, he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Police personnel broke open her room in which her body was found hanging. A suicide note was found from the spot. In her suicide note, Pawar had wrote that "she was herself responsible for the extreme step".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma