New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 at 11 pm on February 1 in the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday. The Budget Session will commence on February 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address both houses of Parliament assembled together at 11 am.

"Fifth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on January 29. The Session is likely to conclude on 8th April. The President will address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11:00 am on January 29. Union Budget will be presented at 11 am 1st Feb," Lok Sabha Secretariat said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Session is likely to conclude on April 8. In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and departments, and prepare their reports, the House will adjourn on February 15. It will meet again on March 15, the Secretariat said.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported that the final decision on whether the question hour will take place this session will be taken soon.

Unless the Speaker directs otherwise, the Lok Sabha will sit for half an hour after the conclusion of the President's address on January 29. The budget presention will begin from 11 am on February 1, and from the following day till the end of the session, the lower house will function from 4 pm to 9 pm. All eyes will be on Nirmala Sitharam as she would present the eighth budget of the BJP-led Central government at a time when the country is battling the economic impact of the pandemic.

