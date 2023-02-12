Budget Session: Kharge Calls Meeting Of Like-Minded Oppn Parties To Outline Floor Strategy

CONGRESS President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has scheduled a meeting of ‘like-minded’ opposition parties on Monday. The meeting will be held at Kharge’s office at Parliament before starting the Budget session on Monday.

In response to the report from US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated his party's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the businesses of the Adani Group on Friday.

"Shouldn't there be an inquiry into the Adani scam? Shouldn't the matter be referred to the JPC? Should not there be a discussion on the money that public sector banks invested in Adani's businesses? Public money is involved in it. Why does the government have a problem taking Adani's name?" Kharge was quoted as saying by ANI while addressing a press conference.

The Congress national president alleged that PM Modi acted as an agent for the Adani Group and added, "Modi-ji acted as Adani's agent and got him tenders in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Everybody knows about this."

Kharge also questioned the regulatory bodies of the country and said, "The RBI, SEBI, ED, Corporate Affairs Ministry, Income Tax, and the CBI seem paralysed. Can they not see the corruption here? Is Adani invisible to them? With our institutions in inertia, it is our duty to question the government. The people sent us to the Parliament as their representatives and it is our responsibility to safeguard the public."

"We tried to raise several issues in the Parliament. However, the Prime Minister evaded all questions and just gave an election speech, boasting about himself," Kharge further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken to both houses of Parliament last week during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address, amid opposition sloganeering on the Hindenburg-Adani issue and demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the issue.

Prime Minister Modi slammed the Congress and other opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, by saying that "One person (Modi) is proving too much for so many" and that the more muck is raised by parties opposed to the BJP, the more the saffron party's lotus will bloom.”

On January 24, a report from the US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research appeared which alleged that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The report triggered a sell-off of all Adani Group firms' shares. The Adani group, however, has referred to the report as "nothing but a lie."

The first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6.

