'Price Rise, Women's Issues Missing': Oppn Equates President's Speech To BJP Manifesto

Opposition parties expressed their dissatisfaction over President Droupadi Murmu's speech and alleged that it did not address the issues of price control, communal harmony and women. The Opposition slammed the President's speech and said it sounded like the "first chapter" of BJP's poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Murmu on Tuesday delivered her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament on first day of Budget session. She hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government as "stable, fearless, decisive". The President said the government was working indiscriminately for all classes and pushes the agenda of 'virasat' (heritage), as well as, 'vikas' (development).

Heaping praises on the Modi government, President Murmu said it is relentlessly fighting against corruption, which she said is the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice".

However, the President's speech did not go down well with the Opposition. Criticising the speech, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called it the "government's statement" coming "through the President".

Kharge alleged that the welfare schemes "renamed" by the Modi government were not reaching the poorest of the poor. "If the government is claiming that the country has progressed so much, then why do the poor people of the country continue to suffer due to unemployment and high inflation," he said.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien agreed that it is a "convention" that the President's address is "written" by the government of India, but he pointed out that key issues were absent in her speech.

"As is convention, President's Address to both Houses of #Parliament is written by GoI. Any line in speech about controlling prices, creating jobs, strengthening (fiscal) federalism, promoting communal harmony, passing Women‘s Reservation Bill? Oh and 2 miserly lines about the North East," said Brien.

Further, CPI MP Binoy Viswam alleged the empowerment of women, youths, Dalits and tribals was only on paper.

"The historic Central Hall witnessed the President's address, maybe for the last time. Everything related to freedom struggle and Constitution are being dumped. The address seems to be the first chapter of the ruling party manifesto for 2024. Words are lovely; truths are not..!" he said on Twitter.

"Pride of secularism is absent. Hindutva pride of RSS mould was the tone. Empowerment of women, youth, Tribes, Dalits only on paper. Environment and Subhash Bose mentioned.. Nicobar is crying...," the CPI MP said in a tweet.