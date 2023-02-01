Budget 2023: Tejashwi Says People Of Bihar Deceived, Nitish 'Busy With Samadhan Yatra'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav expressed his disappointed with the Union Budget 2023 and alleged that the people have been cheated again. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismissed questions on budget saying he was busy with 'Samadhan Yatra' and had not listened to the budget announcement.

Tejashwi Yadav termed the raised limit of income tax rebate announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, nothing but a deception. He alleged that the promises made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government remained unfulfilled.

"When the BJP government came into power in 2014, the Narendra Modi government had promised farmers' income would be doubled and every person would have a house. Moreover, it had promised to provide jobs or personal employment till 2022. Now, the year 2023 arrived but their habits of 'jumlebazi' did not go away," he said.

Accusing BJP of cheating the people, the deputy chief minister said, "Bihar has given 100 per cent MPs to BJP and its alliance (RLJP and LJPR) but they have cheated the state again. It is not clear how much has given to the Railways."

"The Centre has given rebates in taxes but this is nothing but putting dust in the eyes. The price of every product is rocketing these days. The life of the common people is not easy. If any person gets ill, it is not easy to give them treatment but the Narendra Modi government has not addressed these things in the union budget," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was in Supaul district for his 'Samadhan Yatra', said he was not aware of the budget announcements. "I am not aware of it (Budget). I did not listen to the Budget speech as I am doing the Samadhan Yatra. I had listened to the Budget speech last year, but as our Yatra was pre-scheduled, I could not listen to the Budget speech this time. I will analyse it when I return to Patna," Kumar said.

The chief minister turned to state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and asked his expectations for Bihar has been fulfilled in the Budget. "We had put forward our grievances before the Union Finance Minister during our meeting, but our demands were not met in the Budget speech. The people of Bihar were expecting a lot of things from the Budget, but the Centre again cheated the state," said Chaudhary.