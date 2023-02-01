Budget 2023: In 90 Minutes, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Delivers Her Shortest Budget Speech In Five Years

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday delivered the Union Budget 2023-24 speech. This was FM's fifth consecutive budget speech she winded up in just 87 minutes that is her shortest speech of approximately 16236 words so far. She spoke for 1 hour and 27 minutes, in the allocated time of 2 hours.

"This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal," Ms Sitharaman said opening her address, adding that inclusive development is Narendra Modi' government's No 1. priority.

Meanwhile, last year, she clocked 92 minutes, which held the record for being the shortest. In 2021, she spoke for an hour and 50 minutes.

Interestingly, Sitharaman also holds the record for delivering the longest speech when she spoke for 2 hours and 42 minutes while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, 2020. She was forced to cut it short and take a breather as she felt unwell.

During the course of this speech, she broke her own record of July 2019 - her maiden Budget - when she had spoken for 2 hours and 17 minutes. t was the interim Budget that was presented by former Finance Minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel in 1977.

FM Sitharaman in her 2023-24 speech announced seven priorities of the Budget. These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Some of the important highlights announced today were an agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to help agriculture startups in the country and the government has announced to raise farm credit target to Rs 20 lakh crore.

The FM also announced PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman which will be a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftsmen. The government said it would improve the quality, scale and scale of its products, which will integrate these entrepreneurs with the MSME value chain.