Budget 2023: Centre May Lower Taxes Under New Scheme And Revise Slabs, Says Report

BUDGET 2023, due to be unveiled on February 1, could have revised tax slabs and lowered rates under the government’s voluntary income tax framework, two government sources quoted by Reuters said on Tuesday.

The final decision in this matter is yet to be taken by the Prime Minister’s office, officials quoted by Reuters said. The officials were unwilling to go on record as discussions in the matter are private and no confirmation has been received from the Finance Ministry, according to the report.

The new optional income tax scheme, which was announced in 2020 with the aim to make tax compliance simpler, provides lower headline taxation rates on annual income. However, experts believe it is unattractive to many as it does not permit exemptions on housing rentals and insurance and other things.

"Allowing exemptions and tax deductions in the new income tax regime would make it complex and this wasn't the intention while introducing the scheme," said one of the government sources.

Presently, taxpayers have the option to choose the taxation slab they wish to be taxed under. However, Centre has not brought data on the number of persons who avail this scheme in public domain yet.

Currently, individuals earning more than Rs 5 Lakh per annum are liable to pay tax on their income.

People earning in the Rs 5 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh per annum range, pay a 10 per cent tax on their income right now instead of an earlier rate of 20 per cent. Those earning more than Rs 15 Lakh per annum pay 30 per cent tax.

Increased basic exemption limit, lower tax rates under the new regime, and revision of income tax slabs are some of the demands that taxpayers have ahead of the soon-to-be-announced budget, according to a report by India Today.

(With agency inputs)