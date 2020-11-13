The Finance Ministry said it has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-budget consultations in a different format, and has accordingly been dedicated to create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various institutions and experts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Finance Ministry has sought suggestions from various institutions and experts for the Annual Budget 2021-22 to push the economic growth amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Over the years, the Ministry of Finance has been holding pre-budget consultations in North Block with Industry/Commerce Associations, Trade Bodies and Experts to seek ideas for the Annual Budget. Owing to the pandemic situation, the Ministry has received suggestions from various quarters for holding pre-budget consultations in a different format," the Ministry said in a statement.

"It has accordingly been dedicated to create a dedicated email to receive suggestions from various Institutions/Experts. A specific communication to this effect will be sent shortly," it added.

The government has also launched an online portal on MyGov platform which will go live on November 15, 2020 to receive ideas for the budget. General public will need to register on MyGov to submit their ideas for Budget 2021-22.

"It has also been decided to make the Annual Budget 2021-22 consultations more participatory and democratic by taking it closer to the people of Indian. Government has launched a micro-site (online portal on MyGov platform which will go live on 15th November, 2020 to receive ideas for the budget," the statement read.

The portal will remain open until November 30, 2020.

“The submissions will be further examined by the concerned Ministries/Departments of Government of India. If required, individuals may be contacted on the email/mobile no. provided at the time of registration to seek clarification on their submissions,” it added.

