New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A military court on Monday stayed the ongoing disciplinary action against two officers allegedly involved in Srinagar chopper crash which resulted in the deaths of six air force personnel and a citizen on ground. The incident took place on February 27 2019, a day after India carried out airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot.

The chopper was downed when the six-member crew was returning to the Srinagar airbase around the same time when the Pakistani fighters were moving around Indian territory. While Gp Captain Chaudhary was the Chief Operations Officer of the Srinagar airbase when the incident took place, the wing commander was operating as the Senior Air Traffic Control officer (SATCO). A missile from the SPYDER air Defence Missile systems was fired at the Mi-17v5 chopper and brought it down immediately.

The Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal headed by Chairman Rajendra Menon said that "we are of the considered view that the applicant has, prima facile, been able to demonstrate non-compliance with non statutory provisions in the conduct of court of inquiry, "news agency ANI reported.

"Both the officers (Group Captain SR Chowdhary and Wing Commander Shyam Naithani) had challenged the court of inquiry (CoI), as well as its finding on the ground of violation of particular air force rules as well as the composition of the Court of Inquiry being contrary to Air Force order," the agency quoted the counsel of the two officers Ankur Chhibber as saying.

Mr Chibbar said that after hearing assertions of the two parties, the court observed that prima facie there are violations in the CoI and therefore has directed that no action be taken based on the said CoI and its findings till the next date which is September 30.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha