'Buddhism Was Harmed By Chinese Govt': Dalai Lama On Last Day Of Teaching Programme In Bodh Gaya

Dalai Lama waves to the crowd on the third day of his teachings, at Kalachakra Ground, Bodh Gaya (Image Credits: ANI)

IN A fresh attack on China's steps to eradicate Buddhism, the Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that China's attempts to destroy Buddhism won't succeed.

While speaking on the third and last day of the teaching programme at Kalachakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya on Saturday, Dalai Lama accused China of considering Buddhism poisonous and of carrying out a systematic campaign to destroy and weed it out from China, by destroying its institutions.

"We have strong faith in Buddha dharma, when I visit trans-Himalayan regions, I find local people very devoted to dharma and it is the case in Mongolia and in China too though the system (Chinese government) sees dharma as poison and tried to destroy it, but they are not successful. Buddhism was harmed by the Chinese government. Buddhism could not be destroyed from China. Even today, there are many people who believe in Buddhism in China," he said.

He then added that the government of China destroyed many Buddhist Viharas, but the Chinese have an ancient relationship with Buddhism.

"Those who are showing faith in me as well as faith in Buddhism, must accept the Bodhicitta (spiritual awakening) that I am imparting. Be it Tibetan or Mongolian or China, there are many Buddhist monasteries in China. I have been to China many times. Many Buddha Viharas exist there even today. People have Buddhism and Buddha in their minds. There is a lot of attachment towards Buddhism. The Chinese have an ancient relationship with Buddhism," he said.

Giving examples of Tibetan traditions, and Shakyas, he further said, "If we look at Tibetan tradition also, Shakyas practice Bodhicitta in Nigama, Bodhicitta keeps the mind and body long and gives longevity. This also gives good sleep. Looking at the welfare of all, nothing can be better than this. Through the practice of Bodhicitta, the evils and sorrows within can be removed."

Meanwhile, the teaching programme was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Over 80,000 Buddhist devotees heard the discourse by the Dalai Lama.

A group of high-ranking Sri Lankan Buddhist Monks, who were on a pilgrimage to Bodh Gaya recently, sought his Holiness Dalai Lama's visit to Sri Lanka, which is reeling under a severe economic crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)