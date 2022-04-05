New Delhi/ New York | Jagran News Desk: Expressing deep concerns over the situation in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, India on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the civilian killings in Bucha and called for an "independent investigation".

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India's representative TS Tirumurti reiterated New Delhi's call for an immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine, stressing that differences need to be resolved through the "path of diplomacy and dialogue".

"The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement... Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing," Tirumurti said.

"Keeping in view the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, including medicines and other essential relief materials. We stand ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days."

The Bucha civilian killings have drawn the attention of the world with several countries calling for actions against Russia. UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres said he is "deeply shocked" by the images of civilians killed in Bucha. "It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," he said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that she is "horrified" by the images of civilians lying dead on the streets and in improvised graves in the town of Bucha in Ukraine.

"Reports emerging from this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes as well as grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law," she said, adding that it is essential that all bodies are exhumed and identified so that victims' families can be informed, and the exact causes of death established.

Bachelet said all measures should be taken to preserve evidence. "It is vital that all efforts are made to ensure there are independent and effective investigations into what happened in Bucha to ensure truth, justice and accountability, as well as reparations and remedy for victims and their families," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma