New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, However, the parliamentarian has mild symptoms and is isolated at his home. What is even more worrying is that Danish Ali regularly attended the Winter Session of Parliament. He was also present in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Ali, meanwhile, urged all those including fellow Parliamentarians, who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves. "Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon", Kunwar Danish Ali tweeted on Tuesday.

Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 21, 2021

This came amid the concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in South Africa last month and is said to be 70 pc more infectious than the Delta variant, which led to the devastating second COVID-19 wave in India.

India has so far reported 200 cases of Omicrpon variant across 12 states, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Out of the total 200 cases, 77 have recovered from the deadly virus and were discharged. Delhi and Maharashtra have detected 54 cases each of Omicron variant and are the top contributors in the country. While Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka has logged 19 cases of the Omicron variant.

The country's tally of Omicron cases has nearly doubled within a week, but there have been no deaths reported so far. In less than 40% of cases, patients either fully recovered or were discharged, the data showed.

Looking at the rising tally of Omicron cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin dated December 13, published on Monday, said that public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament on Monday that 80 per cent of Omicron cases were asymptomatic. "We are keeping an eye on the variant and in coming days, we will monitor its effects," Mandaviya said.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan