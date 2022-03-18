Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was reported to have died in Assam after the vehicle in which the BSF jawans were travelling in met with an accident and fell into a water body in South Salmara Mankachar district along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Another jawan is reported to be missing. Meanwhile, three jawans have been rescued so far. The Search operation is underway, BSF said.

“One of our vehicles, carrying a Sub-Inspector, 3 jawans & a driver, suddenly lost control while patrolling the border & fell into a 20-30ft deep water body; 3 among them reached a safer place, among the two missing one was found dead, but another is still missing,” a BSF officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma