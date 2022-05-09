Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down a drone coming from Pakistan near Amritsar in Punjab. In a statement, the paramilitary force said nine packets of heroin weighing 10.67 kilograms were recovered from the drone.

"BSF Punjab Frontier troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet.

Drone activity has increased near the International Border (IB), especially in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Last week, the BSF had thwarted a drone entry near Jammu after firing several rounds at it.

Later, the drone returned to the Pakistani side but a massive search operation was launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of the payload by the flying object.

“A drone from the Pakistan side was observed coming towards the Indian side in the Arnia area at 7.25 pm with blinking light,” Deputy Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, SP Sandhu said.

He said the alert BSF troops fired around eight rounds to shoot down the drone immediately after it crossed into the Indian side but it managed to fly back.

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation is underway to ensure that there is no airdropping by the drone, Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of the BSF, said.

The drone activity from Pakistan was noticed three days after the BSF detected an underground cross-border tunnel in Chak Faquira area of Samba district.

(With PTI inputs)

