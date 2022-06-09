Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday thwarted a drone from entering Jammu and Kashmir after detecting its movement along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of the RS Pura sector.

The officials said the drone was spotted at a height of 300 metres when BSF troops fired at it, forcing it to return. Later, a search was launched in the area to find about any items that were dropped by the drone.

"A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area (along the International Border) about 04:15 hours today," a BSF spokesperson said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Drone activities have increased along the IB over the past few months. Following is a look at major incidents when a drone was spotted along the IB in Jammu and Kashmir:

May 7: The BSF had spotted a drone in the Arnia sector of Jammu on May 7.

May 13: A drone was spotted in Chechwal village of Samba district on May 13. However, it returned to the Pakistani post after officials spotted it.

May 14: A similar incident was reported at around 4.45 am on May 14 when the BSF foiled an attempt of Pakistani drones to enter the Indian territory near the Arnia sector of Jammu. The drone was pushed back by BSF troops after firing 08 rounds at it.

June 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a package of sticky bombs that was dropped by drones flown from Pakistan into Jammu’s Akhnoor sector. The consignment contained three IEDs fitted with magnets and timers inside three plastic containers—the kind used by kids as lunch boxes.

Posted By: Anushka Vats