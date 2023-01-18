BRS Meet: Kerala CM Vijayan Calls For 'New Resistance' At KCR's Mega Rally In Khammam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday while addressing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) first public meeting in Khammam said that " In today's India we have a situation- a political formation which wasn’t a part of our national freedom struggle is in power in the country."

He said that with this rally today, 'we will have the beginning of a new resistance'

"Followers of those who tendered unconditional apologies to colonisers and promised to serve the imperial crown are at helm of affairs today," he said.

He, in a veiled attack on BJP said that 'Hindi' is being portrayed as the national language while sidelining all our native languages.

"Efforts are on to portray Hindi as the national language while sidelining all our native languages. Imposing Hindi by doing away with our mother tongues will affect the integrity of the nation," he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM also said that the statement of the Union Law Minister to the effect that the Union Govt should have decisive say in the appointment of judges goes to prove that the BJP govt is hell-bent on destroying judicial autonomy and added that "it is unfortunate that even Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is making a statement against the spirit of Constitution"

In the same rally SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Yesterday, BJP accepted that only 400 days are left for them in power now. Those who start counting their days, can't remain in power. Now, only 399 days are remaining."

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) first public meeting by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Khammam is aimed to step onto the national platform while not losing sight of the local pressure points for the BRS party.

The meet was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI's D Raja will also be sharing the dais with KCR.