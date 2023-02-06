British Cardiologist Calling For Covishield’s Safety Review Finds Backing From Indian Doctors

An Indian origin British doctor has been asking for full safety review of Covishield due to fears of side effects.

SEVERAL Indian medical experts on Monday came out in support of an eminent British Indian cardiologist who has called for a full safety review of the Oxford/ AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine - Covishield. Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Britain’s National Health Service trained medic, and the other doctors fear the puported serious side effects - like heart attack and stroke - of the Covishield vaccine.

Dr. Malhotra has been administered two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Besides Covishield, he is also also leading an international effort to suspend the use of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine. He had published a peer reviewed research last year that warned that the side effects of the vaccine could outweigh the benefits for a majority of people.

Also Watch:

He will visit India this week to give a series of lectures on Covid vaccines in an attempt to argue an “evidence-based case” for suspending them. Ahead of his lectures in India, several medical experts have supported his claims and analysis. Malhotra will be visiting New Delhi and Mumbai to deliver these lectures.

"The use of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine was suspended in a number of European countries in early 2021 because of the link to serious side effects, so it seems odd that India didn't halt its use also," said Dr Malhotra, as quoted by news ageny PTI.

"The rate of reports of side effects that were beyond mild were unprecedented before its use in the UK was phased out in favour of Pfizer's mRNA vaccine at 800,000 reports after 9.7 million doses. Peer reviewed research published in June 2021 revealed that according to pharmacovigilance data, the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine had a worse safety profile for serious adverse effects in comparison to Pfizer's mRNA vaccine for heart attack, stroke and death in both younger and older adults," he explained.

Dr. Malhotra has released a statement in the matter that has comments of Indian medical experts who espouse his views.

"Besides anecdotal reports of sudden deaths the world over, population level data from many countries show high all-cause mortality following COVID-19 vaccination drives. We should pause at these red signals before rushing ahead heedlessly," said Dr Amitav Banerjee in the statement. Banerjee is an Epidemiologist and Professor and Head at DY Patil Medical College, Pune.

"The commonly used vaccine in India, Covishield, carries a double whammy of risk. While its use was discouraged in most European countries due to serious side-effects like blood clots, it also carries the risk of myocarditis,” he said.

"Given the present epidemiology of COVID-19 in our country, and poor mechanism for identifying adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), we should immediately halt COVID-19 vaccination, until these issues are resolved by researchers without any conflicts of interest,” he added.

Since the majority of Indians have already been exposed to the SARS-COV-2 virus, universal vaccination should be reconsidered, according to Dr. Sanjay K Rai, who is a professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

"Global evidence has demonstrated that natural infection provides better and longer duration of protection than any vaccine alone. In the current scenario there is no requirement for universal vaccination against COVID-19. This may cause more harm than benefits,” he said in the statement.

The Covishield has been declared “safe and effective for all individuals aged 18 and above", according to the World Health Organisation. Covishield is a Covid-19 vaccine of Oxford and AstraZeneca that is manufactured and administered in India.

(With PTI inputs)