British Airways Trainee Arrested For Hoax Bomb Call On Delhi-Pune SpiceJet Flight

A DAY after the bomb threat on Pune bound Delhi SpiceJet flight was declared 'hoax' by the airlines on Friday, a trainee ticketing agent of British Airways has been arrested in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the SpiceJet spokesperson said that the flight had not taken off when the call was received and the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay.

Speaking about the incident Singh said, "Accused disclosed that his friends Rakesh and Kunal went on a road trip to Manali and became friends with 2 girls. Both girls were departing to Pune via the SpiceJet flight. His friends told him to find out a plan to somehow delay their departure from Delhi."

"In pursuance of the instigation, all three formulated a malicious plan of making a hoax bomb call at the call center of Spicejet Airlines, with an ulterior motive of getting the flight cancelled. Kunal and Rakesh are presently absconding," the DGP added.

Abhinav Prakash, A trainee ticketing agent of British Airways arrested for making a hoax bomb call to SpiceJet call centre at IGI Airport in Delhi yesterday: Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP IGI Airport (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5J3N3tIYz3 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

"On January 12, a call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office of a bomb in the aircraft scheduled to operate flight SG 8938 (Delhi-Pune). The boarding for the flight had not yet started. The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay," said the spokesperson, adding that the officials did not find anything suspicious after inspection.

"Security officials thoroughly inspected it and did not find anything suspicious. The call was later declared as hoax," the spokesperson added.

Earlier on January 10, the passengers at the Bengaluru-bound SpiceJet airline had to wait for over an hour at the aerobridge at Delhi airport.

The airline later in its statement said that the delay was due to weather disruption that led to incoming crew exceeding their duty time limit.

"SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru) dated 10 January 2023 was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation. As a result, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru the and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation," SpiceJet spokesperson said on Thursday.

The airline spokesperson have further added that on average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport while on this particular flight, the turnaround time was around 20 minutes more than the average turnaround time.

(With inputs from ANI)