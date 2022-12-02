‘Bring 100 MLAs And Become CM’: Akhilesh Yadav's Special Offer To Deputy CMs Of UP

SAMAJWADI Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav made an offer to the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and said, "bring 100 MLAs and become CM of the state”.

While addressing a public rally in Rampur on Thursday ahead of by-polls in support SP candidate, the SP chief said, “They were looking for an opportunity to become CM, but have "failed". I am again offering them here from Rampur, bring your 100 MLAs, we are with you, our 100 MLAs are with you and become CM whenever you want.”

Meanwhile, attacking the state’s BJP government for "harassing" senior leader Azam Khan through fake cases, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said the government shouldn't be too harsh on the opposition after regaining power.

In an open threat to the Yogi government, Yadav further added that during his tenure, Adityanath’s file had come to him which had mentioned that he (Yogi) can be arrested and proceeded against but he did not engage in politics of hate and vindictiveness.

"Those who are committing injustice, I want to tell them that the CM's (Yogi Adityanath) file had come to me (During my tenure). It was said in the file that he should be booked and proceeded against. But, we do not engage in the politics of hate and vindictiveness. We returned the file. Now do not harden us so much that when we come to power, we will do what you are doing to us," Yadav, as quoted by ANI said.

The polling for the Rampur bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8 along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Mainpuri by-polls and is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency.

Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

(With ANI Inputs)