The bride, who has been identified as Gupteswari Sahoo aka Rosy, had tied the knot with Bisikesan of Tetelgaon village on Thursday.

Bhubaneswar | Jagran News Desk: Weddings in India always allow us to celebrate as two people begin their new life. However, a wedding in Odisha's Sonepur district turned fatal for a bride after she died during her 'bidaai' while leaving for her in-laws' house.

The bride, who has been identified as Gupteswari Sahoo aka Rosy, had tied the knot with Bisikesan of Tetelgaon village on Thursday. On Friday morning, her family members were preparing for her 'bidaai' when she suddenly started crying and fainted.

Her family members tried to revive her by giving her a massage and splashing water on her face but their efforts went in vain. Later, the bride was taken to Dunguripallu Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The doctors later said that the bride died due to a cardiac arrest due to "excessive crying". Her body, the doctors said, has been sent for post-mortem and the final reports will be declared after the autopsy.

Later, the family members of the bride told the media that Rosy was under severe pressure following the death of her father and her marriage was organised by her maternal uncle's family.

"She kept on crying while being sent off. We knew that she was under a lot of stress as she had lost her father a few months ago. Her maternal uncle and others were organising the marriage. We did not expect her to die in such a way," Ramesh Sahu, a villager, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a bride died during her wedding ceremonies. Earlier, a similar incident was reported in Karnataka's Adyar, where a 23-year-old bride died due to cardiac arrest a day after her wedding.

Media reports suggest that the bride, who was identified as Laila Afia, died around 3 am on March 1 at her residence. The cause of her death, however, is yet to be ascertained.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma