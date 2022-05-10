New Delhi/ Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday provided a breather to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and said that he cannot be arrested by the Punjab Police for his alleged remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till July 5.

Bagga, a vocal critic of Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested for promoting religious enmity from his Delhi residence on intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Although he was "rescued" by the Delhi Police later, a Mohali court had issued an arrest warrant against Bagga.

However, he got a breather from Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday night after Justice Anoop Chitkara took up his petition in an urgent hearing at his residence. Justice Chitkara directed that no coercive step be taken against the BJP leader.

Later, Bagga thanked the High Court and vowed to continue his fight against Kejriwal and his party.

"I thank the Punjab and Haryana High Court along with Minority Commission who showed yesterday that law still works in this country. The Minority Committee sent a notice to the Punjab government for not letting me wear my turban. In Sikhs, we can't go out without a turban," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

His father Pritpal Singh also thanked the court and attacked the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. He also claimed that Kejriwal is "scared" of his son and is using the Punjab Police to intimidate his family.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scared of Tajinder. This is not the first such incident. This has been going on for the last five to seven years. Even Aam Aadmi Party workers say Kejriwal gets nightmares about Bagga," he told news agency PTI over phone.

"We know that this will continue. This will keep on going and more cases will be filed against my son," he added.

