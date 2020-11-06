Maharashtra Assembly Privilege Case: The top court also issued a show cause notice to Secretary of Maharashtra legislative assembly for writing a letter to the journo on him approaching the court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday provided relief to Republic Television editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and granted him protection from arrest in the Maharashtra Assembly breach of privilege case. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the Goswami cannot be arrested till the date of next hearing and noted that this "is a serious matter and amounts to contempt".

Issuing a show cause notice to Secretary of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for allegedly "intimidating" the journo, the top court observed that "the letter was in the teeth of Article 32 and amounted to a threat to prevent Goswami from moving the Supreme Court".

"The officer says how did you file this notice in the Supreme Court. How dare he? No one can be stopped from approaching this Court," CJI SA Bobde was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

"The intention of the officer seems to be to intimidate the petitioner because he moved the Supreme Court and to threaten him with penalty for doing so. The officer would have been well advised that the right to approach this Court under Article 32 is itself a fundamental right," the top court observed.

Goswami, who is the founder of Republic network, had approached the Supreme Court on November 16 challenging a breach of privilege motion moved against him in the Maharashtra Assembly for criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

"He is being threatened, questioned. Case after case after case is being filed against him. He needs relief in this case," Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the journo said, while submitting that "there could be a breach of privilege only if there is any hindrance, obstruction, interference by a person in the performance of duties or workings of the House".

