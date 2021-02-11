Parliament Budget Session: Rajnath Singh said that sustained talks with China have led to agreement on disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha over the present situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and assured the House that India has deployed "adequate forces effectively" in the region to deal with any situation.

Rajnath stressed that India and China have agreed to disengage troops from north and south of Pangong Lake, adding that the two sides will withdraw troops from forward position in a "phased and coordinated manner".

"Many fraction areas are built near the LAC in eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force and arms and ammunition near LAC and in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate and effectively done counter deployment," he said.

"China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake. India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3," he added.

The Defence Minister further said that the country stays united when it comes to national security, adding that New Delhi has clearly told Beijing that it wants a "solution of the issue based on three principles.

"First, both parties must agree on the LAC and respect it. Secondly, there shouldn't be an attempt to change the status unilaterally, by any party. Thirdly, all the compromises should be completely agreed upon by both parties," Rajnath told the House.

The Chinese Defence Ministry had on Wednesday said that India and China have started "simultaneous and scheduled disengagement" from Pangong to end the deadlock along the LAC since May last year.

The development came days after the ninth round of high-level military talks which lasted for around 16 hours on January 24. Following the talks, India had said that Indian and Chinese armies agreed to push for an "early disengagement" of troops and resolved to continue "effective efforts" to stabilise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh.

"The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilise and control the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," said a joint statement after the talks.

Since May last year, India has all along been maintaining that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously at all friction points and no selective approach was acceptable to it. India has also deployed heavy tanks and a large number of troops in the region to counter the Chinese threat.

Last month, Army chief General MM Naravane said that Indian troops will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the "national goals and objectives". "I want to assure the country that the sacrifices of the Galwan heroes will not go waste. Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security," he had said.

