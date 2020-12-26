Arya Rajendran is pursuing bachelor's in Science and is in the second year. She is studying at All Saints college and had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Kerala is going to set a record as it's capital Thiruvananthapuram is going to have a mayor who is a college student and is just 21-years-old. Arya Rajendra, 21, who recently contested the civic polls is going to become the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, CPM, says reports.

It is reported that the CPM's Thiruvanathapuram district secretariat has recommended Arya Rajendran's name for the post of mayor. The recommendation is going to get ratified in the city meeting on Saturday.

Arya is pursuing bachelor's in Science and is in the second year. She is studying at All Saints college and had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate. She is the state president of Balasangam, the children's wing of the Left Party, and is also an activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

Not only this, but Arya is also the party's youngest candidate this time. It is also reported that she was contacted by the media persons about her recommendation for the post of Mayor, to which, she said that the party is going to take the right decision and she had not been informed about anything related to Mayor's post, all she knows about is from the reporters.

According to the recent civic poll results, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar (CPI-M), had suffered a defeat in the polls.

The ruling- LDF has won 514 of the 941 gram panchayats, 10 of the 14 district panchayats and 108 of the 152 block panchayats.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet said, "Thank you Kerala. Thank you for reposing faith in LDF. We are humbled by the trust and the confidence of the people of Kerala. This is a victory for secularism and inclusive development. My warm greetings to all the elected representatives."

