Breaking News, September 6 LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Hold Meet At Hyderabad House

01:09 PM
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Discussed Ways To Strengthen India-Bangladesh Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina held talks to review and further strengthen the all-encompassing India-Bangladesh partnership, says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
12:24 PM
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Hold Meet At Hyderabad House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina have arrived at the Hyderabad House to hold a meeting.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrive at Hyderabad House to hold a meeting. pic.twitter.com/FG2Pn9ehG5— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
11:27 AM
EAM Jaishankar Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss
Congratulations Liz Truss on being elected as the leader of UK Conservative Party. Your commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. Confident that our relationship will grow further under your leadership, tweets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
10:41 AM
India Reports 4,417 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 4,417 new coronavirus cases with a daily positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, says union Health Ministry.
09:41 AM
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Lays Wreath At Rajghat
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina today laid a wreath and paid tribute at Rajghat.
Delhi | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lays a wreath & pays tribute at Rajghat pic.twitter.com/PV8kqxMwy3— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
09:34 AM
Hope Our Discussions Will Be Fruitful, Says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim to develop economically and also fulfill the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
09:32 AM
Focus To Develop Out People's Federation, Says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Our main focus is to develop our people's federation, poverty alleviation, and economy. With all these issues, I feel our 2 countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
09:31 AM
India Is Out Friend, Says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
09:22 AM
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Gets Ceremonial Reception
The ceremonial reception of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is underway at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
The ceremonial reception of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina underway at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/PJ1DChnXQe— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
09:18 AM
PM Modi Receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as she arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Mif4N1di8y— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
09:07 AM
PM Modi Reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan For Sheikh Hasina's Ceremonial Reception
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the ceremonial reception of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
The ceremonial reception of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will take place here shortly. pic.twitter.com/HWhZUJpiK1
09:05 AM
India An Attractive Investment Destination: Piyush Goyal
India has become one of the world's most attractive investment destinations. World leaders and developed countries are making efforts to expand their engagement with India - looking for bilateral agreements, to expand trade with India, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
08:52 AM
Game-Changing Reforms Undertaken In India: Piyush Goyal
Game-changing economic reforms have been undertaken in India. There is renewed enthusiasm to expand the frontiers of economic activity. Growth rates in India suggest we are on course to become a $30 trillion economy in 30 years, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
08:44 AM
Inflation In India Ranges Between 6-7 Per Cent: Piyush Goyal
We've had a small bump in the last few months. Post-COVID, coupled with conflict between Ukraine and Russia, there's an increase in inflation across the world. Even in developed countries, inflation is now at 10 to 11 per cent as compared to India, which ranges between 6-7 per cent, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
08:31 AM
Reliance To Acquire SenseHawk Inc
Reliance Industries Ltd, has today signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in SenseHawk Inc for a total transaction value of USD 32 million, including funding for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and R&D, reports ANI.
08:24 AM
Rajnath Singh, EAM Jaishankar To Visit Tokyo Tomorrow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting from 7-10 September 2022. During the visit, they will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, respectively, reports ANI.
08:19 AM
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Met EAM Jaishankar Yesterday
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday after arriving in India. She discussed issues of bilateral interest with him.
08:17 AM
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Meet PM Modi Today
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who started her four-day India visit yesterday, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi.
Breaking News, September 6 LIVE: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Hold Meet At Hyderabad House
Aalok Sensharma
Tue, 06 Sep 2022 01:09 PM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who started her four-day India visit yesterday. On Monday, she met External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. Later, she also visited the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in New Delhi, which is a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in the national capital.
06 September 2022