Breaking News, September 5 LIVE: Cyrus Mistry's Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

-
10:39 AM
Cyrus Mistry's Last Rites Tomorrow
The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry, will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai, reports ANI.
-
10:07 AM
PM Modi Pays Tribute To VO Chidambaram Pillai
Tributes to the great VO Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary. Our nation is indebted to him for his rich contribution to the freedom struggle. He also placed great emphasis on economic progress and becoming self-reliant. His ideals continue to inspire us, tweets PM Modi.
-
09:38 AM
PM Modi Greets Teachers On Teachers' Day 2022
Greetings on Teachers Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, tweets PM Modi.
-
09:14 AM
India Reports 5,910 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 5,910 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.60 per cent, as per the Union Health Ministry.
-
08:43 AM
Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow Hotel
A fire broke out today at a hotel in Hazratganj of Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Hazratganj in Lucknow. Efforts underway to evacuate the people in the hotel rooms. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gxKy6oYyOO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022
-
08:42 AM
One Arrested In Mumbai Over Death Threats To Producer Sandeep Singh
Mumbai Police has arrested a person named Krishna Murari aged 21 years from Bihar in connection with a death threat received by film producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook. The accused was arrested on Saturday, September 3 and was brought to Mumbai, reports ANI.
-
08:14 AM
Boat Carrying 55 Sinks In Bihar
A boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river near the Shahpur PS area in Bihar's Danapur. Around 50-54 persons were on the boat. 10 people were reported missing and a search operation was launched to find the missing persons, says official.
-
08:12 AM
Becoming EAM Of Modi Govt Is Great Strength: S Jaishankar
I will envy the person who is the Foreign Minister in 2047, but I'll tell you one thing, to be the Foreign Minister of Narendra Modi government is also a great strength. There are core beliefs, confidence and attitude, and the world is recognising it, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday.
-
08:10 AM
PM Modi To Interact With Winners Of 'National Awards To Teachers' Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of 'National Awards to Teachers 2022' at his residence at 4.30 pm on the occasion of Teachers' Day. According to the PMO, the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
Top News
-
India
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
India
-
Cricket
-
Entertainment
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News, September 5 LIVE: Cyrus Mistry's Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 10:39 AM IST
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 10:39 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
05 September 2022