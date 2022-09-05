Breaking News, September 5 LIVE: Cyrus Mistry's Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

08:10 AM

PM Modi To Interact With Winners Of 'National Awards To Teachers' Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of 'National Awards to Teachers 2022' at his residence at 4.30 pm on the occasion of Teachers' Day. According to the PMO, the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.