Breaking News, September 4 LIVE: BJP Attacks Congress Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' Rally

Aalok Sensharma
Sun, 04 Sep 2022 12:19 PM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's mega "Mehngai par Halla bol" rally at the Ramlila maidan in New Delhi. The rally, in which party workers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other states would be present, comes ahead of the grand old party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7.

 

Besides, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress, will start his new political journey today from Jammu. Azad, a former Rajya Sabha member and an ex-Union minister, will also announce the formation of his own political party.

04 September 2022

  • 12:19 PM

    Ghulam Nabi Azad Meets His Supporters In Jammu

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Congress leader, met his supporters in Jammu at the public meeting being held at Sainik Colony.

  • 12:13 PM

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Holds Meet With JDU Leaders

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today held a meeting with JD(U) leaders in Patna.

  • 11:48 AM

    Who Am I To Save Anyone: Bhupesh Baghel On J'khand Crisis

    Who am I to save anyone (state government)? ...They are guests in my statem said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today when asked about Jharkhand UPA MLAs in Raipur.

  • 11:23 AM

    Ghulam Nabi Azad Reaches Jammu

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from Congress recently, has reached Jammu. He will hold a public meeting today at Sainik Colony here.

  • 11:07 AM

    Amit Shah Inaugurates 4 Smart Schools In Gujarat

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated four smart schools in poll-bound Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "In Ahmedabad city, 22 Anupam Smart schools have been completed and four schools have started today. More than 3200 students will be benefited by these," Shah said.

  • 11:06 AM

    Rajnath Singh To Visit Mongolia, Japan Next Week

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Mongolia and Japan from September 5-9. He will hold bilateral meetings and attend 2+ 2 ministerial meeting in Japan, reports ANI.

  • 10:53 AM

    Rahul Gandhi Reaches Delhi

    Rahul Gandhi has reached Delhi ahead of Congress' 'Halla Bol' rally.

  • 10:27 AM

    'Rahul Relaunch' Season 5 Begins Today: BJP

    'Rahul Relaunch' Season 5 begins today with 'Halla Bol' even as 'Main Hoon Na' featuring Mamata di, KCR, Arvind and Nitish ji hits the screens! Ek anaar (Khursi), 5 beemar! Btw NASA has contacted INC to ask it how they manage to 'relaunch' a failed rocket again and again, tweets BJP leader Shehzad Jai Hind.

  • 10:12 AM

    Amit Shah In Gujarat Today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 36th National Games anthem and mascot in poll-bound Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. He will also inaugurate the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet.

  • 09:46 AM

    Today's Halla Bol Is Not About 2024 Elections: Congress

    Today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 election. It is a befitting message to the insensitive central government as people of country remain troubled by inflation and unemployment, says party leader Jairam Ramesh.

  • 09:41 AM

    Just In: India Reports 6,809 New COVID-19 Cases

    India today reported 6,809 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. At present, the country's active caseload stands at 55,114, as per the Union Health Ministry. 

  • 09:35 AM

    Preparations Under In Delhi For Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' Rally

    Preparations underway are at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally which be held today.

  • 09:06 AM

    Ghulam Nabi Azad Leaves For Jammu

    Ghulam Nabi Azad has left his Delhi residence for Jammu, where he will hold a public meeting at the Sainik colony today.

  • 08:45 AM

    Ghulam Nabi Azad's First Rally In Jammu Today

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress, will begin his fresh political journey today from Jammu where he would set up the first unit of his own party.

  • 08:31 AM

    Senior J-K Congress Leader Ashok Sharma Resigns

    Senior Jammu and Kashmir leader Ashok Sharma resigned from the party yesterday. In his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Sharma stated that he took the "painful" decision due to the "prevailing situation and unavoidable circumstances".

  • 08:18 AM

    No Participation Of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra In 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' Rallly

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, will not participate in the "Mehngai par halla bol" in New Delhi as they are out of the country at present.  

  • 08:14 AM

    Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From September 7

    Rahul Gandhi's "Mehngai par halla bol" rally in New Delhi comes ahead of the Congress' 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7.

  • 08:11 AM

    Rahul Gandhi's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' Rally In Delhi Today

    Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the mega "Mehngai Par Halla Bol" rally in New Delhi's Ramlila maidan today. The rally will see the participation of party workers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other states.

