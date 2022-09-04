Breaking News, September 4 LIVE: BJP Attacks Congress Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' Rally

-
12:19 PM
Ghulam Nabi Azad Meets His Supporters In Jammu
Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Congress leader, met his supporters in Jammu at the public meeting being held at Sainik Colony.
Ghulam Nabi Azad meets with his supporters in Jammu at the public meeting being held at Sainik Colony of Jammu pic.twitter.com/lAFuo49eJz— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
-
12:13 PM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Holds Meet With JDU Leaders
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today held a meeting with JD(U) leaders in Patna.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at JDU meeting being held in Patna, Bihar pic.twitter.com/FBreIvBaFp— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
-
11:48 AM
Who Am I To Save Anyone: Bhupesh Baghel On J'khand Crisis
Who am I to save anyone (state government)? ...They are guests in my statem said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today when asked about Jharkhand UPA MLAs in Raipur.
-
11:23 AM
Ghulam Nabi Azad Reaches Jammu
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from Congress recently, has reached Jammu. He will hold a public meeting today at Sainik Colony here.
#WATCH | Former J&K CM and senior ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party recently, arrives at Jammu, to hold a public meeting today at Sainik Colony here pic.twitter.com/wmwdwEN4V5— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
-
11:07 AM
Amit Shah Inaugurates 4 Smart Schools In Gujarat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated four smart schools in poll-bound Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "In Ahmedabad city, 22 Anupam Smart schools have been completed and four schools have started today. More than 3200 students will be benefited by these," Shah said.
-
11:06 AM
Rajnath Singh To Visit Mongolia, Japan Next Week
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Mongolia and Japan from September 5-9. He will hold bilateral meetings and attend 2+ 2 ministerial meeting in Japan, reports ANI.
-
10:53 AM
Rahul Gandhi Reaches Delhi
Rahul Gandhi has reached Delhi ahead of Congress' 'Halla Bol' rally.
Delhi | Congress leader & MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Delhi ahead of Congress' 'Halla Bol' march pic.twitter.com/9P8lLby6f9— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
-
10:27 AM
'Rahul Relaunch' Season 5 Begins Today: BJP
'Rahul Relaunch' Season 5 begins today with 'Halla Bol' even as 'Main Hoon Na' featuring Mamata di, KCR, Arvind and Nitish ji hits the screens! Ek anaar (Khursi), 5 beemar! Btw NASA has contacted INC to ask it how they manage to 'relaunch' a failed rocket again and again, tweets BJP leader Shehzad Jai Hind.
-
10:12 AM
Amit Shah In Gujarat Today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 36th National Games anthem and mascot in poll-bound Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. He will also inaugurate the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet.
-
09:46 AM
Today's Halla Bol Is Not About 2024 Elections: Congress
Today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 election. It is a befitting message to the insensitive central government as people of country remain troubled by inflation and unemployment, says party leader Jairam Ramesh.
-
09:41 AM
Just In: India Reports 6,809 New COVID-19 Cases
India today reported 6,809 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. At present, the country's active caseload stands at 55,114, as per the Union Health Ministry.
-
09:35 AM
Preparations Under In Delhi For Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' Rally
Preparations underway are at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally which be held today.
Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the Congress party’s 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally to be held today pic.twitter.com/Hv8MArzQ6j— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
-
09:06 AM
Ghulam Nabi Azad Leaves For Jammu
Ghulam Nabi Azad has left his Delhi residence for Jammu, where he will hold a public meeting at the Sainik colony today.
Ghulam Nabi Azad leaves from his residence in Delhi for Jammu, where he is to hold a public meeting at the Sainik colony today pic.twitter.com/TKYvQkYqKt— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022
-
08:45 AM
Ghulam Nabi Azad's First Rally In Jammu Today
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress, will begin his fresh political journey today from Jammu where he would set up the first unit of his own party.
-
08:31 AM
Senior J-K Congress Leader Ashok Sharma Resigns
Senior Jammu and Kashmir leader Ashok Sharma resigned from the party yesterday. In his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Sharma stated that he took the "painful" decision due to the "prevailing situation and unavoidable circumstances".
-
08:18 AM
No Participation Of Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra In 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' Rallly
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, however, will not participate in the "Mehngai par halla bol" in New Delhi as they are out of the country at present.
-
08:14 AM
Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' From September 7
Rahul Gandhi's "Mehngai par halla bol" rally in New Delhi comes ahead of the Congress' 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7.
-
08:11 AM
Rahul Gandhi's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' Rally In Delhi Today
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the mega "Mehngai Par Halla Bol" rally in New Delhi's Ramlila maidan today. The rally will see the participation of party workers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other states.
04 September 2022