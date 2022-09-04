Breaking News, September 4 LIVE: BJP Attacks Congress Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' Rally

In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will focus on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's mega "Mehngai par Halla bol" rally at the Ramlila maidan in New Delhi. The rally, in which party workers from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and other states would be present, comes ahead of the grand old party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7.

Besides, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress, will start his new political journey today from Jammu. Azad, a former Rajya Sabha member and an ex-Union minister, will also announce the formation of his own political party.