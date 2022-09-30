-
Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra begins
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to enter Karnataka today, after completing the Kerala leg yesterday. The Yatra, which has covered 532 km till now, will begin from Ooty-Calicut Junction in Chamarajanagar today; Distance left - 3,038 km
Encounter breaks in Jammu and Kashmir's Yedipora
J&K | Encounter broke out at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Police
Vyapam scam
A Special CBI court in Bhopal convicted five people and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the Vyapam scam. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, while their two co-accused were acquitted due to lack of solid evidence.
30-year-old model dies by suicide in Mumbai
A 30-year-old model died by suicide, her body was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Andheri area of ??Mumbai, Versova police registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. Police also recovered a suicide note on the spot: Mumbai Police
Sandalwood smugglers caught in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh | Smugglers carrying sandalwood were caught in Seshachalam forest area. Some of them were able to run away. 2 smugglers have been arrested. 19 red sandalwood sticks have been recovered from the spot: Sundar Rao, Task Force SP, Nandyal
PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat Express today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will flag off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar today. Heralding a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experience, the new Vande Bharat Express, the most awaited newly made semi-high speed train, is now ready for a commercial run.
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Flag Off New Vande Bharat Express From Gandhinagar Today
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 09:08 AM IST
SENIOR Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, the last day of filing nomination papers for party president post elections. Earlier, on late Thursday night, G-23 leaders including Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan met at Anand Sharma's residence but did not divulge detail of the meeting.
