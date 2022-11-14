Breaking News Today Nov 14 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set To Leave For Bali, Says Energy Security & Health On Agenda

09:40 AM

PM Modi Departs For Bali To Attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Bali where he will attend the G20 summit. "During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation," he says

PM Modi will also hold talks with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them. The prime minister will address the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15.