Breaking News Today Nov 14 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Set To Leave For Bali, Says Energy Security & Health On Agenda

09:53 AM
India To Assume Presidency From Dec 1
"In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over G20 Presidency to India at closing ceremony of Bali Summit. India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1," says PM Modi.
09:40 AM
PM Modi Departs For Bali To Attend G20 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Bali where he will attend the G20 summit. "During the Bali Summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation," he says
PM Modi will also hold talks with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them. The prime minister will address the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15.
09:14 AM
Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi Court Verdict Today
A Varanasi fast-track court will deliver its verdict on plea seeking worship rights of 'Shivling' on Gyanvapi premises.
09:10 AM
Congress Leaders Pay Tributes To Jawaharlal Nehru
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van.
Delhi | UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to India’s first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van. pic.twitter.com/F1TdLYw1D3— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022
LIVE BLOG
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 10:00 AM IST
14 November 2022