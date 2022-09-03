-
07:51 AM
Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred 106km east-northeast of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, at around 6.59 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 70 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
-
07:50 AM
SAD to follow 'one family, one ticket' principle in elections
Chandigarh | Our party will follow the ‘one family, one ticket’ principle & district presidents will not contest the elections. 50% of seats in the forthcoming assembly election will be reserved for party workers below the age of 50: Shiromani Akali Dal president, SS Badal
-
07:50 AM
Bihar Floods
Bihar: Several fields got submerged after an embankment of the Tirhut canal breached in Muzaffarpur's Motipur. It has been repaired. The damage that has been caused to the crops is being assessed and compensation will be given: Brajesh Kumar, SDM, Muzaffarpur West
-
07:50 AM
US approves sale of arms worth USD 1.1 Billion to Taiwan
US State Department has approved the potential sale of more than 1.1 billion dollars in arms sales to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said: Reuters
-
07:50 AM
Violence breaks out in Bengal's Purba Medinipur over mid-day meals
Several bikes were set ablaze by students & locals after a complaint of corruption in mid-day meal was registered against school headmaster in Purba Medinipur's Nandakumar. Villagers attacked the police. Police used force to disperse the mob: S Bakshi, BDO Nandakumar
Breaking News Today: SAD To Follow One Family, One Ticket Principle In Next Punjab Assembly Polls
Talibuddin Khan
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 07:51 AM IST
Sat, 03 Sep 2022 07:51 AM IST
