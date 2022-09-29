Breaking News Today LIVE: Gehlot To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today; Digvijaya Singh To Contest Congress Prez Polls

-
10:44 AM
Congress Presidential Polls
Congress leader KC Venugopal arrives at 10 Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi
10:44 AM
COVID-19 Cases in India
India reports 4,272 fresh cases and 4,474 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. Active cases 40,750 Daily positivity rate 1.35%
10:43 AM
CFI terms PFI ban unconstitutional
PFI-affiliated Campus Front of India calls the ban on them undemocratic & anti-constitutional; says it will be challenged in court. Tweeted, "CFI will be stopping all activities of the organisation in India with immediate effect... all allegations will be challenged in court."
10:42 AM
PFI's official twitter account taken down
Popular Front of India's (PFI) official Twitter account has been withheld in India "in response to a legal demand." Central govt yesterday declared #PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association for 5 years.
09:10 AM
Digvijaya Singh to file nominations for Congress presidential polls tomorrow
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to reach the party office today, after which he'll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority; all formalities completed. Singh will submit his nomination papers on Sept 30 as the CEA chairman is currently out of Delhi.
09:09 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra day 22
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 22 from Chungathara in Malappuram's Nilambur. The Yatra completes the Kerala leg today.
09:09 AM
Tamil Nadu, Kerala declare PFI unlawful association
After Central Govt's notification, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association. Similarly, the Kerala govt issued an order declaring PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association.
09:09 AM
Delhi police on high alert after PFI ban
After Centre's ban on PFI for 5 yrs, Delhi Police is on high alert in order to maintain law & order. Police activity has amplified in different areas. Dy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) in different dist have also taken to streets to take stock of situation: Delhi Police
09:08 AM
Another mysterious blast in J-K
J&K | Another mysterious blast occurred on a bus in Udhampur. The second blast in last 8 hours, yesterday around 10:45pm a mysterious blast occurred in a bus at Domail chowk in which two people were injured.
09:08 AM
13 died, 58 injured in IIRGC's missile attack in Iraq
13 people have died and 58 wounded after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out missile and drone strikes in Iraq's northeast Kurdistan region, reports AFP News Agency
09:08 AM
Bihar court issues arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha
Bihar | A court in Begusarai issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor, film producer & director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' Season-2
The court had issued summons to them & asked them to appear before it, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman & a resident of Begusarai. But they didn't appear before court following which warrant was issued against them: Advocate Hrishikesh Pathak
09:08 AM
Jayanti Patnaik, NCW's first chairman, passes away in Odisha
Jayanti Patnaik, the first Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, former MP and wife of former Odisha CM Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, passed away at the age of 90, at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
-
23 missing after Cuban boat capsizes off Florida coast
23 people went missing after a Cuban boat sank off the Florida coast in inclement weather due to Hurricane Ian, reports AFP News Agency quoting US Border Patrol
Breaking News Today LIVE: Gehlot To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today; Digvijaya Singh To Contest Congress Prez Polls
IN TODAY'S live blog, we will continue to focus on the Congress Presidential Polls. A new fight has emerged after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced that he will file his nominations for the prez polls on September 30. This came amid the reports that Ashok Gehlot has been ruled out of the presidential race following a rebellion by his loyalist MLAs in Rajasthan who threatened to quit if Sachin Pilot will be picked for the CM post in the state.
29 September 2022