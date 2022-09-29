Breaking News Today LIVE: Gehlot To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today; Digvijaya Singh To Contest Congress Prez Polls

09:08 AM

Bihar court issues arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha

Bihar | A court in Begusarai issued arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor, film producer & director, and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' Season-2

The court had issued summons to them & asked them to appear before it, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman & a resident of Begusarai. But they didn't appear before court following which warrant was issued against them: Advocate Hrishikesh Pathak