Breaking News Today LIVE: Delhi Court Grants Time To Tejashwi Yadav On CBI's Plea Challenging His Bail

IN TODAY's live blog we will focus on the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which declared the PFI and its affiliates an "unlawful association" with immediate effect, banning it for five years. This comes after the authorities detained scores of members of the Islamic organisation on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities. Apart from this, we will focus on the political crisis in Rajasthan, where the power between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, has taken a new turn. Congress has issued notices to three loyalists of Ashok Gehlot over their actions in the political crisis in Rajasthan but the chief minister is not mentioned for disciplinary action in the report.