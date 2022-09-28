Breaking News Today LIVE: Delhi Court Grants Time To Tejashwi Yadav On CBI's Plea Challenging His Bail

-
11:28 AM
SC to hear tomorrow Azam Khan's plea against the UP govt's action on taking over Mohammad Ali Jauhar University
Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea against the UP govt's action on taking over Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh. Azam Khan's plea was mentioned in Supreme Court by senior advocate Kapil Sibal
-
11:26 AM
Delhi court grants more time top Tejashwi Yadav to reply in IRCTC Scam
IRCTC scam case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted more time to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to file his reply to the CBI plea seeking his bail cancellation. Court also asked Tejashwi Yadav to appear before it on the next date of hearing which is October 18, 2022.
-
11:26 AM
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes the ban on PFI
"This is 'New India', where terrorists, criminals and organizations and individuals who pose a threat to the unity, integrity and security of the nation are not acceptable," tweeted CM Yogi Adityanath
-
11:25 AM
Delhi Court allows Lalau Yadav to fly abroad for medical treatment
Rouse Avenue Court allows RJD chief Lalu Yadav to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had sought court permission to travel to Singapore for medical treatment from October 10 to October 25. He is currently out on bail in the CBI & ED cases in the IRCTC alleged scam case
-
11:25 AM
SC to hear plea against demonetisation on Oct 12
Supreme Court Constitution Bench says it will hear on October 12 pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetize currency notes of Rs 500 & 1,000
-
11:24 AM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomes ban on PFI
"PFI which raises 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans doesn't have any right to raise such slogans in the country. Home Ministry will take action on that. Central govt has taken the right decision. It's a country of patriots", he said.
-
11:24 AM
Security beefed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh
Delhi | Security tightened around the #PFI office in the Shaheen Bagh area after the Central govt declared PFI & its associates unlawful for 5 years today
-
10:02 AM
ED arrests another accused in Delhi Excise Policy case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirit & an accused in the Delhi Excise Policy case, from Delhi this morning: Sources
-
09:57 AM
YouTuber Tuhin Mondal arrested for making offensive memes against Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal | Kolkata Police arrested a YouTuber Tuhin Mondal from Nadia's Taherpur for allegedly making offensive memes against CM Mamata Banerjee He was arrested on September 26. His mobile phone has also been seized: Kolkata Police
-
09:54 AM
PM Modi congratulates Giorgia Meloni for victory in Italian polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Giorgia Meloni, President of the Italian Fratelli d'Italia Party, on winning the Italian general elections.
-
09:48 AM
‘It was long-time demand of the people’: Karnataka CM on PFI ban
It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM & Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on #PFIban
It was a long-time demand by the people of this country, by all political parties, including the Opposition like CPI, CPM & Congress. PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on #PFIban
-
09:43 AM
Assam CM welcomes Centre’s decision to ban PFI
"I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
"I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/AjJckJ5R0o
-
09:38 AM
8 killed while 25 others injured in bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri
UP | 8 died, over 25 people injured in a private bus-truck collision in Lakhimpur Kheri. Some of the injured have been referred to Lucknow: Sanjay Kumar, ADM, Lakhimpur Kheri CM Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives& directed officials to immediately go to the spot: CMO
-
09:44 AM
BJP's Arun Singh hails Centre's decision to ban PFI
Terrorist incidents (by PFI) occurred in many states, disintegrating the nation & spreading violence. So we welcome this step (of Central Govt declaring PFI & its associates unlawful for 5 years): BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh
IN TODAY's live blog we will focus on the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which declared the PFI and its affiliates an "unlawful association" with immediate effect, banning it for five years. This comes after the authorities detained scores of members of the Islamic organisation on Tuesday and earlier in the month, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities. Apart from this, we will focus on the political crisis in Rajasthan, where the power between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, has taken a new turn. Congress has issued notices to three loyalists of Ashok Gehlot over their actions in the political crisis in Rajasthan but the chief minister is not mentioned for disciplinary action in the report.