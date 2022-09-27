Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi Attends State Funeral Of Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe In Tokyo

In today's live blog, we will focus on the political turmoil prevailing in Rajasthan over the selection of a new CM face. Notably, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is in the fray to contest the Congress Presidential Polls in October and as per the party's Udaipur resolution, no person can hold two posts in the party. It is being speculated that Gehlot's bitter rival Sachin Pilot will get the post of the CM after Gehlot's transfer to Delhi. However, several Gehlot loyalists have threatened to quit and demanded that he should remain the CM or if not, Pilot shouldn't be made the CM. Apart from this, prime minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day. PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with incumbent Japan PM Fumio Kishida.