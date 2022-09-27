Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi Attends State Funeral Of Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe In Tokyo

-
11:13 AM
DELHI HC directs AAP leaders to stop making defamatory statements against Delhi LG
Delhi HC passed an interim injunction in favour of LG VK Saxena in a suit of civil defamation. He had urged the court to pass direction to AAP & its leaders to take down alleged defamatory tweets & other posts from social media.
-
11:11 AM
SC to hear on November 9 Kejriwal's plea on who should control Delhi administration
Supreme Court Constitution bench posts for November 9 for hearing the plea of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi over the transfers and postings of officers in the national capital.
-
11:09 AM
PM Modi attends state funeral of ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Tokyo— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ivap1YrH6T
-
11:09 AM
UPDATE: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
Uttarakhand| We're analysing all the evidence. Postmortem report has been received.We'll record the statements of women who worked at the resort.2 cars used in crime recovered.We'll apply for PC of accused for interrogation:DIG PR Devi,SIT In-charge of Ankita Bhandari murder case
-
11:08 AM
25 PFI leaders arrested in Assam
25 PFI leaders/members arrested so far today in districts including Kamrup Rural (5), Goalpara (10), Karimganj (1), Udalguri (1), Darrang (1), Dhubri (3), Barpeta (2), Baksa (2): Assam Police CPRO
-
10:04 AM
Over 30 detained from several parts of Delhi in NIA's action against PFI
Joint raids by a Central agency and Delhi Police are underway at places related to PFI in different parts of the national capital including Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh area. More than 30 people have been detained from different places in Delhi: Police Sources
Raids are underway by state police & its ATS units against PFI, in various states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, & Uttar Pradesh
-
10:03 AM
Over 12 PFI leaders taken into custody
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | In a joint operation, UP ATS and UP STF took more than a dozen PFI leaders into custody in raids across the state: Police source
-
10:03 AM
2 PFI members arrested in Nashik
Maharashtra | Nashik police arrested 2 persons connected with PFI, both arrested accused will be produced before the court later today. Raids are going on in Malegaon town: Nashik Police
-
10:03 AM
Over 75 PFI members detained in Karnataka
Karnataka | More than 75 PFI & SDPI workers & leaders taken into preventive custody, including the SDPI Yadgiri district president; police raids underway across the state. Cases booked under sections 108, 151 CrPC: Alok Kumar, ADGP Law & Order, Bengaluru
-
10:02 AM
Round 2 of NIA raids on PFI
4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district: Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam. Earlier, Assam police arrested 11 leaders of workers of PFI from various parts of the state& one from Delhi.
-
09:04 AM
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Japan Fumio Kishida
I've faith that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights and we will be able to play an appropriate role in solving the problems of the world: PM Narendra Modi during a bilateral meet with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
-
09:03 AM
PM Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
Today we are meeting in this hour of sorrow. The last time I came I had a long conversation with former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. India is missing Shinzo Abe and remembering him and Japan: PM Narendra Modi during a bilateral meet with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold a bilateral meeting in Tokyo— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/DGIv4RaDNy
-
09:03 AM
EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III at the Pentagon
Global situation has become far more challenging this year for a variety of reasons. In Indo-Pacific, it's important that stability, security & prosperity should be secured which is best done amongst others by cooperation b/w two countries,like us: EAM Dr S Jaishankar at Pentagon
-
09:03 AM
PM Modi arrives in Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe funeral
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day. Abe was shot at about 11:30 am local time in Nara on July 8, east of Osaka, as he gave an election campaign speech on the street. He was taken to the hospital where Abe was pronounced dead at 5:03 pm.
-
09:02 AM
Kamal Nath says not interested in contesting Cong president poll
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Monday refuted speculation that he could contest the upcoming Congress presidential election saying he was not interested. Nath met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.
-
09:02 AM
4 brutally thrashed over suspicion of witchcraft
Jharkhand | 4 members of a family, including 3 women, were forced to consume human excreta after they were tortured with a hot iron rod in Aswari village in Sariyahat PS area of Dumka dist over allegation that they practised witchcraft: NK Singh, Inspector, Saraiyahat PS
The 4 people were admitted to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre. Later, they were shifted to Deoghar for further treatment. 3 women were brutally thrashed. After this, all four were caught & excreta & urine were forcibly put in their mouths: NK Singh, Saraiyahat Inspector
More In News
-
World
-
Rajasthan Crisis: Rebellion By MLAs Puts Gehlot's Congress President Dream On Tenterhooks | 10 PointsIndia
-
'Partners With Different...': US Reacts To Jaishankar's 'Not Fooling Anybody' Remark On F-16 Deal With PakWorld
-
World
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Today Deals
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi Attends State Funeral Of Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe In Tokyo
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 11:15 AM IST
In today's live blog, we will focus on the political turmoil prevailing in Rajasthan over the selection of a new CM face. Notably, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is in the fray to contest the Congress Presidential Polls in October and as per the party's Udaipur resolution, no person can hold two posts in the party. It is being speculated that Gehlot's bitter rival Sachin Pilot will get the post of the CM after Gehlot's transfer to Delhi. However, several Gehlot loyalists have threatened to quit and demanded that he should remain the CM or if not, Pilot shouldn't be made the CM. Apart from this, prime minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day. PM Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with incumbent Japan PM Fumio Kishida.