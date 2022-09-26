-
07:39 AM
Gehlot or Pilot?
Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018. The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy. In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.
-
07:39 AM
Sonia Gandhi asks observers to hold one-on-one talks with MLAs
We aren't going to Delhi at the moment, we have been instructed by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to conduct one-to-one talks with Rajasthan Congress MLAs. We'll meet them tonight: Congress leader Ajay Maken.
-
07:39 AM
MLAs leave after meet at CP Joshi's House
Congress MLAs leave from the residence of Assembly speaker CP Joshi in Jaipur.
Every MLA has faith in interim president Sonia Gandhi. We've kept our point and expect that our demands will be considered when the final decision is taken by the high command. We want the party to take care of people who've been loyal to Congress: Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi
-
07:39 AM
MLAs neglected, alleges Pratap Singh Kachariyawas
Rajasthan | 10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected. Party doesn't listen to us, decisions are being taken without it: Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in Jaipur
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Fifties From Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav Power India To 6-Wicket Win, Seal Series 2-1Cricket
-
Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
LIVE: Sonia Gandhi Directs Maken, Kharge To Hold Talks With MLAs; Gehlot Loyalists Threaten To Quit
Talibuddin Khan
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 07:39 AM IST
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 07:39 AM IST
The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis Sunday evening as several MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot threatened to quit over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting. The loyalist headed to Speaker C P Joshi’s home while CM Gehlot, Pilot and MLAs loyal to him, and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited at the CM’s residence in the state capital for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting. Loyalist MLAs claimed that over 80 MLAs went to Joshi’s home on a bus and private vehicles after holding a long meeting at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence. Some said they will submit their resignation to the Speaker.
26 September 2022