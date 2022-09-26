LIVE: Sonia Gandhi Directs Maken, Kharge To Hold Talks With MLAs; Gehlot Loyalists Threaten To Quit

The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis Sunday evening as several MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot threatened to quit over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting. The loyalist headed to Speaker C P Joshi’s home while CM Gehlot, Pilot and MLAs loyal to him, and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited at the CM’s residence in the state capital for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting. Loyalist MLAs claimed that over 80 MLAs went to Joshi’s home on a bus and private vehicles after holding a long meeting at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence. Some said they will submit their resignation to the Speaker.