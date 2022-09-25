Breaking News LIVE: Chandigarh Airport To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Announces PM Modi

-
11:29 AM
'1.3 Cr Indians Elated With Return Of Cheetahs': Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' said that "People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 cr Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we'll decide when you can visit the Cheetahs."
-
11:26 AM
In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Announced Name Change For Chandigarh Airport
It has been decided to rename Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Narendra Modi, on radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'
-
10:32 AM
Punjab Goveror Agrees To Summon State Assembly On September 27
Punjab Governor has agreed to summon the State Assembly for its third session at 11am on September 27th in Chandigarh, tweeted Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker.
-
10:21 AM
India Logs Over 4,000 Fresh Covid Cases
India reports 4,777 fresh cases and 5,196 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
-
10:18 AM
Anikta Bhandari's Family Refuses To Perform Last Rites; Demands Post Mortem Reports First
We won't conduct her last rites until her post-mortem report is given. We saw in her provisional report that she was beaten up & was thrown in a river. But we're awaiting the final report: Ajay Singh Bhandari, brother of Ankita Bhandari
-
08:27 AM
Congress Resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kerala's Thrissur
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks along with party leaders & workers to resume the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 18 in Thrissur.
Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 18 in Thrissur. pic.twitter.com/YSs1EyWg55— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022
-
07:42 AM
Key Meet In Rajasthan Today On Leadership Change
Congress legislative party meeting will be held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in Jaipur on Sunday evening in which a resolution will be passed relating to the change of leadership in Rajasthan.
