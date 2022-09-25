Breaking News LIVE: Chandigarh Airport To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Announces PM Modi

11:29 AM

'1.3 Cr Indians Elated With Return Of Cheetahs': Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' said that "People from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of Cheetahs; 1.3 cr Indians elated, filled with pride. A task force will monitor Cheetahs, on the basis of which we'll decide when you can visit the Cheetahs."